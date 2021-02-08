Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Join American Pubic Square For A Conversation With Former Senator John Danforth

Featured Thursday, Feb. 11 in “Cocktails & Politics” program.

Feb. 8, 2021  

Former Senator John C. Danforth recently made headlines chastising one of his fellow Republicans and statesman, Sen. Josh Hawley, after the insurrection on at the U.S. Capitol. Now retired from public service, Danforth has avoided the limelight however he chose to publicly criticize his fellow Missourian for Hawley's actions to overturn the results of the presidential election.

Why did Danforth choose to speak out? What does this elder statesman think about the direction America is headed under a new administration?

On Thursday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. (CT), join Danforth for an intimate conversation about the state of affairs in our country during American Public Square at Jewell's "Cocktails & Politics" program. APS Founder Ambassador Allan Katz and Advisory Board Co-Chair Mike McShane will host Danforth and, among other things, will discuss the notion of "us versus them" that has taken hold in America today.

APS is excited to host the former senator in a frank conversation.

"Sen. Danforth has always been a clear voice associated with honest and open behavior in the political process," Katz said. "His essential decency has always shone through and in these turbulent times his insight is invaluable."

This APS program is free but registration is requested at https://americanpublicsquare.org/event/johndanforth/.

A lawyer and ordained Episcopalian Priest, Danforth served as Missouri Attorney General before ascending to the U.S. Senate for almost two decades. Danforth was U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations for a year and has served as a special envoy to Sudan in his focus was negotiating an end to the civil war in the South. Danforth also served as special counsel in the investigation of the federal raid on the BRanch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas.

Today, Danforth serves on the nonprofit, nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, as well as on the national advisory board of the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics at Washington University.

For more information about this or any of APS programs, please visit www.americanpublicsquare.org.


