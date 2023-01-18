Future Stages Festival Celebrates 10 Years This Summer

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced that the 10th annual Future Stages Festival will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This free community event showcases Kansas City's diversity in the performing arts and features hundreds of young artists in an array of performances that the whole family can enjoy. As an extension of the Kauffman Center's Open Doors Spotlight on Youth programs, the festival gives youth and community arts organizations the opportunity to perform on world-class stages and to celebrate the arts.

The first nine Future Stages Festival events (virtual in 2020 and 2021) featured approximately 6,000 young people from 100 community arts organizations.

The 10th Future Stages Festival aims to continue the tradition by featuring hundreds of youth performers and providing engaging arts activities for all festival guests. Young artists will be featured on stages in Helzberg Hall and Muriel Kauffman Theatre as well as on the Saint Luke's Outdoor Stage. Additional festival activities take place throughout Brandmeyer Great Hall, on the south lawn, in the Kansas City Symphony's Mobile Music Box and in the PNC PlaySpace located in the PNC Grow Up Great Gallery area.

The festival is FREE and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at kauffmancenter.org/futurestages to receive the latest event updates and schedule for performances and activities. Registration is optional but encouraged, and no tickets will be issued.

Applications are now open for young performers and local youth arts groups to be a part of the 2023 Future Stages Festival. Community arts organizations and school programs are encouraged to apply. Performance groups should primarily consist of youth performers between the ages of five and 18. Large groups and small acts will be accepted.

Performance Group Applications

The deadline for performer applications is Wednesday, March 1, 2023.