Comedian Matt Friend Announced as New Host for KC SuperStar Finals

Comedian, actor and impersonator Matt Friend steps in as the celebrity host for this year’s KC SuperStar Finals, which will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. in Yardley Hall at Johnson County Community College. Friend replaces NBC’s Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Fineman, the previously scheduled host, who had to step away from the role due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict.

“We are so thrilled to have Matt Friend as our celebrity host for our finals,” said Tammy Ruder, KC SuperStar Producer. “Matt will be an engaging entertainment host. We are looking forward to his interviews with the finalists and are curious to see what impersonations he brings to the evening. It is sure to be an evening of laughs and music.”

Friend’s passion for comedy and entertainment has propelled him to great heights, amassing over 1 million followers on TikTok (@themattfriend), Instagram (@themattfriend), and other social platforms. Friend is known for his impressive repertoire of over 250 impressions, from Jeff Goldblum to Timothee Chalamet to Stanley Tucci.

As host of the event, Friend will be charged with interviewing all 10 KC SuperStar finalists throughout the evening. He will also entertain audience members with a standup routine.

Friend has become a popular comedic figure on social media, stages, and red carpets worldwide, earning praise from notable names such as Howard Stern, Jeff Goldblum, Paul Giamatti, Austin Butler, Dr. Fauci, Liev Schreiber, Sebastian Maniscalco, and John Oliver for his spot on impressions.

Hundreds of teen singers from across the region have participated in KC SuperStar since its inception, and several competitors have continued to perform professionally. KC SuperStar provides over $22,000 in scholarships to the Top 10 finalists who come from cross the metro area.

As The J’s major fundraising event, KC SuperStar provides financial assistance to members so they can participate in The J’s many services, including the Child Development Center, J Camp, Heritage, as well as health and fitness and arts programs. A portion of the funds raised goes to The Reat Griffin Underwood Rising Stars Fund supporting performing arts education and training programs for youth ages 14-21.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available; for more information, visit kcsuperstar.org.





