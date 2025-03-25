Broadway Veteran Angela Wildflower Joins GUYS & DOLLS At Music Theater Heritage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music Theater Heritage has announced Kansas City native and Broadway veteran Angela Wildflower will play Miss Adelaide in its summer production of GUYS & DOLLS at the Hot Box.

Wildflower joins fellow Kansas City native, television star Nathan Darrow, who was previously announced assuming the role of Sky Masterson.

Angela Wildflower made her Broadway debut in Motown the Musical, where she played Mary Wells. She has been seen on television and film, including the Emmy nominated ATLANTA, Blue Bloods, and Netflix's Roxanne-Roxanne. In addition to her Broadway credits, Wildflower has been seen Off-Broadway at The Public Theatre and Internationally in Hinton Battle's Variety Bang in Osaka, Japan.

Nathan Darrow is perhaps best know for his four year stint as Edward Meechum on Netflix's HOUSE OF CARDS. His extensive film and television credits include Billions, Gotham, The Wizard of Lies (opposite Robert DeNiro,) Preacher, Godless, Bull, Blue Bloods, Blindspot, The Blacklist, and Quantico. An NYU grad, Darrow has appeared Off-Broadway in Summer and Smoke (Classic Stage Company/Transport Group) and Richard III (The Old Vic/BAM).

Directed by Artistic Director Tim Scott, Guys & Dolls at the Hot Box will play 17 performances in MTH's Grand Theater, June 5 - 29. Additional casting and details will be released at a later date.

Tickets are available at mthkc.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.

