Branson Theaters Prepare as the City Ends its Mask Mandate on May 24

Hear what the Clay Cooper Theater and Dutton Theater are doing to prepare.

Apr. 9, 2021  
The city of Branson is ending its face-covering ordinance on May 24, and theaters in the area are preparing for the future, KY3 reports.

As of now, the Clay Cooper Theater continues sanitizing its seating areas, as well as requiring masks and social distancing between seats. Because of this, the theater has reached capacity limits every performance and had to turn away "hundreds and hundreds of people."

Some safety measures will remain in place when the mask mandate ends.

"If they do want to wear masks at the show we are of course perfectly fine with that we will probably continue spacing customers out on the lower level and the balcony until it gets to a point where there is enough of a comfort level and enough vaccines that are out there that we can begin seating people at full capacity," Haygood said.

Additionally, the Dutton Theater reopened Thursday for the spring season with several enhanced cleaning policies in place, including extra hand sanitizer and the cutting of intermissions. Social distancing of audiences will continue as well.

"We're still putting a bubble around each party in the theater so they can have a seat enjoy the show without worrying about the dangerous people to the left, right, front and back," said performer Judith Dutton.

Read more on KY3.


