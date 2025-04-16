BILLY ELLIOT to be Presented by MTKC Pro This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MTKC Pro will present the Elton John hit musical "Billy Elliot" April 18-20, featuring four performances. Performance take place at the B&B Theatre. Evening performances begin at 7 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

MTKC Pro is the professional branch of Music Theatre Kansas City. The purpose of MTKC Pro is to create paying jobs for professional artists of all backgrounds seeking opportunities to be active participants in the future of musical theatre.

This professional production of "Billy Elliot" features 30 local performers, including 12-year-old Bennett DaMetz, a seventh grader at Indian Woods Middle School, in the title role. His singing and dancing skills are sure to amaze audiences. The show is directed by David Grindrod, who came to Kansas City from NYC to stage this production for MTKC PRO. Grindrod has directed and choreographed many national tours and has appeared in the national tours of "A Chorus Line" and "Beauty and the Beast. " Music Direction is by Julie Danielson, artistic director of MTKC Pro.

The musical surrounds the life of 11-year-old Billy Elliot, a coal miner's son in Northern England, and is forever changed one day when he stumbles upon a ballet class during his weekly boxing lesson. Before long, he finds himself in dance, demonstrating the kind of raw talent seldom seen.

