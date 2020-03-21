Arrow Rock Lyceum Cancels 60th Anniversary Party

Arrow Rock Lyceum has announced the cancellation of its 60th anniversary party.

Read the statement below:



We've been working hard at The Lyceum to ensure the health and safety of our audience and staff members while simultaneously evaluating a few adjustments to our schedule. We've postponed all of our April programming/special events, including our Theatre for Young Audiences presentation. As sad as we are to make the decision, it is necessary to abandon plans for our 60th Anniversary Celebration, originally scheduled for May 16. We are optimistic about the future and we still plan to open our 60th Anniversary Season on June 3. If necessary, we will continue to make changes to our schedule in order to keep you and staff healthy and safe. We will keep you apprised of any changes as they occur, via email, our website and our social media accounts. We send our love and support to all of you. Stay safe, Lyceum family!





