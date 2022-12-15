A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens at The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre

Enjoy a holiday tradition in the 19th century charm of historic Arrow Rock, as the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre presents Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol for the eighth year! The Lyceum brings to life the familiar story of a seemingly heartless miser given one last chance at redemption by four visiting ghosts. On Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge undergoes an incredible transformation as he is guided through his past, present, and possible future. A Christmas Carol's timeless and heartwarming message, dazzling scenery and costumes, and delightful holiday music will get you and your entire family in the Christmas spirit.

Don Richard returns for a fourth turn as Ebenezer Scrooge. He has performed in more than a dozen Lyceum shows over the years, including Les Miserables, Oliver!, and 1776. He has extensive credits including work on Broadway in Jane Eyre, Urinetown, and Sideshow, and national tours of Wicked and Sunset Boulevard.

The actors bringing the four ghosts to life include Robert Elliott, who returns for his sixth year as Jacob Marley. Elliott, a 54-year member of Actor's Equity, has previously performed in Lyceum productions of Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, and The Caine Mutiny Court Martial, and in regional productions from coast to coast. Kendra Jo Brook is new to this year's cast in her role as the Ghost of Christmas Past. In Lyceum seasons past, she played young Tammy Wynette in Stand by Your Man. She is the founder of the all-female bluegrass collective The Snowy Mountain Sisters. Her theatrical credits include roles in Silent Sky, October Sky, The Goree All-Girl String Band, and Big River.

Yvette Monique Clark reprises her role as The Ghost of Christmas Present. Lyceum audiences will recognize her from recent roles in The Little Mermaid, Hairspray, To Kill A Mockingbird, and The Buddy Holly Story, and she has also performed in regional productions of Fences, Trouble in Mind, All's Well That Ends Well, and In The Upper Room. The Lyceum's company manager, Paula Danner, returns in the silent and foreboding role of the Ghost of Christmas Future.

Jamal James returns to the Lyceum, having most recently appeared in Guess Who's Coming To Dinner, and will be making his first appearance in A Christmas Carol playing Scrooge's nephew, Fred. In addition to numerous theatrical credits, James has appeared on television in City on a Hill, Gotham, and Blue Bloods. He will be joined by Lyceum newcomer Cathy Barnett in the dual roles of Mrs. Dilber and Mrs. Fezziwig. Based in Kansas City, she has toured nationally and internationally in productions of Forbidden Broadway, Forbidden Hollywood and Always, Patsy Cline.

This year's cast includes other returning Lyceum favorites including Michael Brennan, Robin Fertitta, Gabriel Florentino, Manon Halliburton, Daniel Harray, Robert Head, Alan Knoll, Brianna Lopez, Ken Martinez, Bailey Jordan Reeves, and Christine Wanda.

The cast is rounded out by a group of talented young performers including Grace Fitzgerald, Mitchell Martinez-Kurtti, Timothy Morton, Cooper Rainwater, Emily Ryan, Rosalyn Spear, and Kyle Wimmer.

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Quin Gresham adapted the story for the Lyceum stage and directs this show. The production team also includes Choreographer Kristen Nordstrom, Musical Director Brett Kristofferson, Scenic Designer Ryan Zirngibl, Original Lighting Designer Randy Winder, Associate Lighting Designer Josh Hiser, Costume Designer Garth Dunbar, Sound Designer Jon Robertson, Production Stage Manager Tony Dearing, and Assistant Stage Manager Iván Dario Cano.

This production is rated G and is appropriate for audience members aged 4 and older. Single tickets for A Christmas Carol are $46 for adults, with senior, student/child, and public safety discounts available. Show dates are December 14-23. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and matinees begin at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit LyceumTheatre.org or call 660-837-3311.

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre is a nonprofit 501(c)(3), professional theater located in the historic 19th-century village of Arrow Rock, Missouri. The Lyceum has been entertaining audiences for more than six decades, producing musicals, dramas, and comedies. Each year, this 416-seat theater attracts professional actors, designers, stage managers, directors, and technicians who take residence in Arrow Rock to bring patrons Broadway-caliber productions.

The Lyceum Theatre is affiliated with Actors' Equity Association, the Union for Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States, and the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers.