Violinist Timothy Chooi Honored With Stradivari Loan From Nippon Music Foundation in Japan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



International violinist Timothy Chooi has recently been honored with the loan of the Stradivarius 1714 “Dolphin” violin from the Nippon Music Foundation in Tokyo, Japan. Widely recognized as one of the top three Stradivari instruments in existence, the “Dolphin” is a shining example of Antonio Stadivari's Golden Period. Previously performed on for decades by Jascha Heifetz, and more recently by Akiko Suwanai and Ray Chen, the violin is one of the Foundation's most celebrated treasures.

Chooi received the instrument earlier this month following his recent performances in Japan and South Korea, marking his second loan from the Foundation. He previously performed on the 1709 “Engleman” Stradivarius with the Brucknerhaus Linz, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Tokyo Symphony Orchestra, Verbier Festival, Musikverein Wien, Munich Philharmonic, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Nordstrom Hall in Seattle, and at Suntory Hall Tokyo, among others.

“It is with great honor and gratitude that I receive the loan of the Stradivarius 1714 ‘Dolphin,' one of the most celebrated violins in the world,” stated Timothy Chooi. “The Nippon Music Foundation is an extraordinary organization — incredibly generous, mission-focused, and deeply dedicated to ensuring these masterpieces are heard in concert halls rather than locked away. I have seen many historical videos of Jascha Heifetz performing on this very violin, and his artistry has always been a source of inspiration to me. It is truly an honor to follow in his footsteps and those of so many other incredible musicians. I look forward to the privilege of sharing the voice of this instrument with audiences worldwide and contributing to its living legacy.”

Praised by El Informador (Guadalajara, Mexico) for “dazzling the audience with a combination of flawless technique and heartfelt expression”, Timothy Chooi is celebrated worldwide for his extensive repertoire, passionate interpretations and dynamic stage presence. Raised in the United States and born to Chinese-Indonesian parents, Chooi is recognized both for his artistry onstage and his wide-reaching community engagement offstage. Across digital platforms, he reaches more than 200,000 followers with tens of millions of views on his musical content.

His accolades include First Prize at the Joseph Joachim International Violin Competition, Second Prize at the Queen Elisabeth International Competition in Brussels, and the Yves Paternot Prize from the Verbier Festival in Switzerland. Earlier this September, he was recognized with the University of Ottawa's Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in Research Award for his innovative work in reimagining the role of classical music in communities.

The 2025-26 season marks a significant milestone in Chooi's career, highlighted by his debuts with the NHK and Tokyo symphony orchestras, and Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra - in a major European tour across Munich, Innsbruck, Paris, Antwerp, Eindhoven, Linz and Prague. Additional highlights include Hong Kong's Generation Next Arts Festival; concerto engagements with the Calgary Philharmonic and other North American orchestras; and his appointment as Artistic Partner of Wiener Concert-Verein for the 2025-26 season, including a concert at the Musikverein Wein and performances in France. Festival appearances include the Verbier Festival, Toronto Summer Music Festival, a four-performance recital series in Vancouver, as well as recitals in Brussels, Antwerp, Tokyo, Seoul, and Ottawa.

The “Dolphin” was named in the 19th century for the shimmering, colorful appearance of its varnish, reminiscent of the hues of a dolphin at play. Over its history, it has passed through the hands of renowned collectors and performers, including violin legend Jascha Heifetz, before entering the Nippon Music Foundation's collection in 2000. Recent performers also include Akiko Suwanai and Ray Chen.

“The striking appearance and the rich varnish on the back of the violin was likened to the brilliant and changing colors of the graceful dolphin. It was named by George Hart, a violin dealer in London, who owned the violin in the late 1860's. Since then, the violin has been called by the name of “Dolphin”. This violin was purchased by the well-known amateur player Mr. C. G. Meier in 1862 from Parisian dealer Jean-Baptiste Vuillame. In 1868, he sold the violin to George Hart. In 1875, it was sold to a well-known collector Mr. John Adam, who, among his other collections, in 1881-1882, disposed of it to David Laurie, the foremost international dealer of the day. In 1882, the violin was sold to Mr. Richard Bennett of Bolton, a collector as well as an amateur. In 1892, W. E. Hill & Sons acquired the violin from Mr. Bennett and then sold it to Mr. Lionel Walker Munro, bought it back from him, and then sold it to an excellent amateur player Mrs. A. N. Stothert, who retained it until 1915. In 1915, W. E. Hill & Sons re-purchased the violin and it returned to its previous owner, Mr. Richard Bennett. He disposed of his collection including “Dolphin” in 1926, and in 1935 it passed into the hands of Mr. George Kemp, Director of the well-known firm of biscuit manufacturers of the same name. In 1950, it passed into the hands of the violin virtuoso Jascha Heifetz (1901-1987). After Heifetz, the violin was kept in Mr. Henry Hottinger's collection. Since 1970, the violin had been carefully kept by Mr. Cho-Ming Sin, a Hong Konger residing in England. Nippon Music Foundation acquired the instrument in February 2000. (Courtesy the Nippon Foundation)