Theatrical Performance in Tokyo Linked to At Least 20 COVID-19 Cases

At least 20 cases of COVID-19 in Japan came from a theatrical performance in Tokyo, Reuters reports.

Tokyo health officials are calling for more than 800 theatregoers to get tested for the virus after the 20+ cases were found.

The outbreak has been traced to Theatre Moliere, which presented Werewolf, a play starring boy-band members, earlier this month.

A cast member tested positive on July 6, and 20 related cases were found by late Monday. All audience members who attended the performance are being told to get tested.

"Following a large number of infections seen among our spectators, we have been informed that all 800 spectators who came to see the performance have been identified as high-risk contacts," Werewolf producer, Rise Communications, said on its website.

