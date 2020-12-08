Theatre Orb Presents #OrbTALK LIVE in CONCERT, Saturday December 19??oeSunday December 20, 2020

Featuring Kumiko Mori, Teppei Koike, Takuro Ono, Haruka Kinoshita. Navigator by Shunsuke Mizobuchi,

Directed by TETSUHARU, and Music Directed by Shigeru Yawata.

The show is presented by Japanese cast in Japanese language. No subtitles. Preschool children will not be admitted. Customers requiring wheelchair-accessible seating are requested to contact Bunkamura in advance. Using tickets for commercial purposes and/or re-selling them is strictly prohibited.

