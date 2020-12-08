Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Theatre Orb Presents #OrbTALK LIVE in CONCERT

Running Saturday December 19〜Sunday December 20, 2020.

Dec. 8, 2020  

Theatre Orb Presents #OrbTALK LIVE in CONCERT, Saturday December 19??oeSunday December 20, 2020

Featuring Kumiko Mori, Teppei Koike, Takuro Ono, Haruka Kinoshita. Navigator by Shunsuke Mizobuchi,

Directed by TETSUHARU, and Music Directed by Shigeru Yawata.

The show is presented by Japanese cast in Japanese language. No subtitles. Preschool children will not be admitted. Customers requiring wheelchair-accessible seating are requested to contact Bunkamura in advance. Using tickets for commercial purposes and/or re-selling them is strictly prohibited.

Tickets on sale now. Learn more here.


Related Articles View More Japan Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Treasured Production THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Returns For Its 35th Year
  • COME FROM AWAY to Re-Open in Melbourne in January 2021
  • 14 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • Exclusive: Ana Gasteyer Sings 'The Wizard and I' from WICKED as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!