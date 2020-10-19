Ten Members of the Shiki Theatre Company Contract COVID-19

None of the infected members have had contact with visitors, the group assures.

Ten members of the Shiki Theatre Company have contracted COVID-19, Japan Times reports.

One performer tested positive after suffering a fever on October 9, the company said in a statement.

29 members of the company, mainly performers, had close contact with the performer who tested positive. All 29 members took tests, and nine were confirmed positive.

None of the infected members have had contact with visitors, the group assures.

The Shiki Theatre Company temporarily suspended its performance in Tokyo. It has since replaced its entire cast and resumed performances.

