TURANDOT to Play at Summer Festival Opera

Jun. 11, 2019  

TURANDOT to Play at Summer Festival OperaThe Summer Festival Opera 2019 will present Puccini's Turandot as the climax of the festival in Biwako Hall.

Much of the world's eyes have been on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, so Artistic Director ONO Kazushi to produce operas that will gain international attention. ONO himself will conduct Puccini's opera as a co-production with Tokyo Bunka Kaikan. The Barcelona Symphony Orchestra will accompany the performers, as ONO is the music director for the symphony.

Alex Ollé, Artistic director of La Fura Dels Baus is directing the production. It will feature a star-packed cast and a chorus comprised of the New National Theatre Chorus, the Fujiwara Opera Chorus Group and the Biwako Hall Vocal Ensemble.

The opera is made up of three acts, and will have an approximate run time of 2 hours and 50 minutes. It will be sung in Italian with English and Japanese subtitles provided.

To learn more and buy tickets for Turandot, tap here.



Related Articles View More Japan Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • TURANDOT to Play at Summer Festival Opera
  • TOOTSIE to Launch National Tour in 2020; West End, Australia, and Japan Productions Announced!
  • 1001 Comes to New National Theatre 5/14 - 5/26
  • Japanese-Style 'Broadway' is Headed to Tokyo
  • Brandon Victor Dixon Steps in for Gavin Creel in Tokyo
  • THE SEAGULL Playing at New National Theatre, Tokyo 4/11 - 4/29!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup