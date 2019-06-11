TURANDOT to Play at Summer Festival Opera

The Summer Festival Opera 2019 will present Puccini's Turandot as the climax of the festival in Biwako Hall.

Much of the world's eyes have been on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, so Artistic Director ONO Kazushi to produce operas that will gain international attention. ONO himself will conduct Puccini's opera as a co-production with Tokyo Bunka Kaikan. The Barcelona Symphony Orchestra will accompany the performers, as ONO is the music director for the symphony.

Alex Ollé, Artistic director of La Fura Dels Baus is directing the production. It will feature a star-packed cast and a chorus comprised of the New National Theatre Chorus, the Fujiwara Opera Chorus Group and the Biwako Hall Vocal Ensemble.

The opera is made up of three acts, and will have an approximate run time of 2 hours and 50 minutes. It will be sung in Italian with English and Japanese subtitles provided.

To learn more and buy tickets for Turandot, tap here.





