THE KABUKI Comes to the New National Theatre in Tokyo

The Tokyo Ballet will stage a revival of Maurice Béjart’s acclaimed ballet The Kabuki in June 2025 at the New National Theatre, Tokyo. This production, originally choreographed in 1986, is inspired by the classic Kabuki play Kanadehon Chūshingura, which tells the story of the 47 rōnin, a tale of loyalty and revenge from 18th-century Japan.

Béjart’s adaptation is notable for its fusion of Western ballet and traditional Japanese theatrical elements, creating a unique performance that has been celebrated internationally. The music, composed by Toshiro Mayuzumi, complements the choreography, enhancing the dramatic narrative.​

Performances will run June 27-29, 2025.

