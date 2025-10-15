Snow Man takes cool to the next level with “BOOST” – now available worldwide

 tracker
By: Oct. 15, 2025
Japanese boy band Snow Man's “BOOST,” a The third early-out track from their upcoming fifth studio album ONKOCHISHIN, now available to download and stream worldwide on YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Listen from Here
https://snowman.lnk.to/boost

About the Release

The third pre-release from Snow Man’s upcoming fifth studio album “ONKOCHISHIN” —a title inspired by the Japanese phrase meaning “to learn from the past.” Marked by a heavier bass and a fusion of pop-rock and industrial-dance elements, the song presents a more intense sonic direction for the group. The accompanying music video showcases bold choreography and a refined, mature visual aesthetic that underscores Snow Man’s evolving artistry.

ONKOCHISHIN First Press Edition A
ONKOCHISHIN First Press Edition B
ONKOCHISHIN Standard Edition

Snow Man’s 5th studio album “ONKOCHISHIN”
- Early-release track “BOOST” and also “TRUE LOVE” are available on YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more.
- Physical Disc (CD) Release Date: November 5th
　Including SKU-exclusive bonus songs and behind-the-scenes video content across three separate formats.

Watch the Official Music Video for “TRUE LOVE" ー Track from “ONKOCHISHIN”

Snow Man
- Japanese boy band from STARTO ENTERTAINMENTMENT RECORDING
- Members : 9
　Hikaru Iwamotoー Bourn in 1993
　Tatsuya Fukazawaー Bourn in 1992
　Raulー Bourn in 2003
　Shota Watanabeー Bourn in 1992
　Koji Mukaiー Bourn in 1994
　Ryohei Abeー Bourn in 1993
　Ren Meguroー Bourn in 1997
　Ryota Miyadateー Bourn in 1993
　Daisuke Sakumaー Bourn in 1992
- Debut: 2020
- More about them (English): https://starto.jp/snowman/?lang=en

SnowMan
Hikaru Iwamoto
Tatsuya Fukazawa
Raul
Shota Watanabe
Koji Mukai
Ryohei Abe
Ren Meguro
Ryota Miyadate
Daisuke Sakuma

Official Links

- Youtube: Music videos, performance clips and fun variety videos uploaded every week.
- Spotify
- Instagram
- TikTok
- Weibo (Chinese)
- X (Japanese only)

Additional Solo Accounts

- Hikaru Iwamoto Instagram
- Tatsuya Fukazawa Instagram
- Raul Instagram
- Shota Watanabe Instagram
- Koji Mukai Instagram
- Ryohei Abe Instagram
- Ren Meguro Instagram
- Ryota Miyadate Instagram
- Saisuke Sakuma Instagram

More articles about Snow Man

- Interview: Hikaru Iwamoto (Snow Man) Shares His Journey with SHONENTACHI as a Player, a Choreographer, and a Director
- SNOW MAN GETS THEATRICAL FOR “TRUE LOVE” - NOW AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE
- REVIEW: SNOW MAN'S SHOTA & SIXTONES' SHINTARO STARRING, DIRECTED BY KOICHI DOMOTO - 'DREAM BOYS'
- FEATURE : WE ARE! LET'S GET THE PARTY STARTO!! - 74 IDOLS GATHERED in Kyocera Dome Osaka
- Review: THE MUSICAL CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Review: SHONENTACHI 2023: THROUGH THE DARKNESS at Shinbashi Enbujo

