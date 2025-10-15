Snow Man takes cool to the next level with “BOOST” – now available worldwide

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Japanese boy band Snow Man's “BOOST,” a The third early-out track from their upcoming fifth studio album ONKOCHISHIN, now available to download and stream worldwide on YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Watch the Official Music Video for “BOOST"

Listen from Here

https://snowman.lnk.to/boost

About the Release

The third pre-release from Snow Man’s upcoming fifth studio album “ONKOCHISHIN” —a title inspired by the Japanese phrase meaning “to learn from the past.” Marked by a heavier bass and a fusion of pop-rock and industrial-dance elements, the song presents a more intense sonic direction for the group. The accompanying music video showcases bold choreography and a refined, mature visual aesthetic that underscores Snow Man’s evolving artistry.

ONKOCHISHIN First Press Edition A

ONKOCHISHIN First Press Edition B

ONKOCHISHIN Standard Edition

Snow Man’s 5th studio album “ONKOCHISHIN”

- Early-release track “BOOST” and also “TRUE LOVE” are available on YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

- Physical Disc (CD) Release Date: November 5th

Including SKU-exclusive bonus songs and behind-the-scenes video content across three separate formats.

Watch the Official Music Video for “TRUE LOVE" ー Track from “ONKOCHISHIN”

Snow Man

- Japanese boy band from STARTO ENTERTAINMENT/ MENT RECORDING

- Members : 9

Hikaru Iwamotoー Bourn in 1993

Tatsuya Fukazawaー Bourn in 1992

Raulー Bourn in 2003

Shota Watanabeー Bourn in 1992

Koji Mukaiー Bourn in 1994

Ryohei Abeー Bourn in 1993

Ren Meguroー Bourn in 1997

Ryota Miyadateー Bourn in 1993

Daisuke Sakumaー Bourn in 1992

- Debut: 2020

- More about them (English): https://starto.jp/snowman/?lang=en

SnowMan

Hikaru Iwamoto

Tatsuya Fukazawa

Raul

Shota Watanabe

Koji Mukai

Ryohei Abe

Ren Meguro

Ryota Miyadate

Daisuke Sakuma

Official Links

- Youtube: Music videos, performance clips and fun variety videos uploaded every week.

- Spotify

- Instagram

- TikTok

- Weibo (Chinese)

- X (Japanese only)

Additional Solo Accounts

- Hikaru Iwamoto Instagram

- Tatsuya Fukazawa Instagram

- Raul Instagram

- Shota Watanabe Instagram

- Koji Mukai Instagram

- Ryohei Abe Instagram

- Ren Meguro Instagram

- Ryota Miyadate Instagram

- Saisuke Sakuma Instagram

More articles about Snow Man

- Interview: Hikaru Iwamoto (Snow Man) Shares His Journey with SHONENTACHI as a Player, a Choreographer, and a Director

- SNOW MAN GETS THEATRICAL FOR “TRUE LOVE” - NOW AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE

- REVIEW: SNOW MAN'S SHOTA & SIXTONES' SHINTARO STARRING, DIRECTED BY KOICHI DOMOTO - 'DREAM BOYS'

- FEATURE : WE ARE! LET'S GET THE PARTY STARTO!! - 74 IDOLS GATHERED in Kyocera Dome Osaka

- Review: THE MUSICAL CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

- Review: SHONENTACHI 2023: THROUGH THE DARKNESS at Shinbashi Enbujo