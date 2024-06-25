FEATURE : WE ARE! LET'S GET THE PARTY STARTO!! - 74 IDOLS GATHERED in Kyocera Dome Osaka

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



STARTO ENTERTAINMENT's first major live event "WE ARE! Let's get the party STARTO!!" was held at Tokyo Dome on April 10, and at Kyocera Dome Osaka on May 29 and 30. Featuring a total of 75 members from 14 groups including NEWS, SUPER EIGHT, KAT-TUN, Hey! Say! JUMP, Kis-My-Ft2, timelesz, A.B.C-Z, WEST., King & Prince, SixTONES, Snow Man, Naniwa Danshi, Travis Japan,and Ae! group, this event created quite a buzz. Here, we introduce the charm of each group, from the final performance on May 30 in Osaka.

Contents

NEWS

SUPER EIGHT

KAT-TUN

Hey! Say! JUMP

Kis-My-Ft2

timelesz

A.B.C-Z

WEST.

King & Prince

SixTONES

Snow Man

Naniwa Danshi

Travis Japan

Ae! group

Summary

NEWS

NEWS continues to maintain their charm as idols while exuding an aura of veteran stability. Their ability to deliver lyrics is exceptional, and their harmony with the audience voices enhances the emotional impact. In "Chankapana," Takahisa Masuda's stable, expansive, and mighty vocal resonates. The harmonization by Keiichiro Koyama's low tones in "U R not alone" is exquisite. Shigeaki Kato's heartfelt singing deeply moves the viewers, empowering them. The combined force of the three when they sing together is overwhelming, and the excitement during "weeeek" is unforgettable. The movement, which conveys mutual support with the fans, provides a sense of reassurance and naturally energizes the venue. NEWS's art shines with the vitality of stars and mature expression.

SUPER EIGHT

SUPER EIGHT presents a stark contrast to their variety show persona, highlighting their strengths as idols. Their ability to motivate and engage the viewers is extraordinary, quickly warming the hearts of spectators. Their performance as a band is also impressive, captivating an audience of 50,000 with their undeniable talent. Yasuda Shota's vibrato in their hit song "Zukkoke Otoko Michi" is particularly memorable, and the call-and-response in "Katte ni Shiyagare" generates immense excitement. Their singing and playing reveal a fervor and artistry that differs with their variety show image, drawing in admirers with this dynamic. SUPER EIGHT's masterpiece underscores their primary role as idols.

KAT-TUN

KAT-TUN radiates wildness and mature appeal. Each of the three members has a distinct personality, and their entrance scene in "DON’T U EVER STOP" feels like a final boss’s presence. Tatsuya Ueda's grand gesture with his cape and his provocative shout of “Make some noise till losing your voice!" is valiant, while Yuichi Nakamaru's beatboxing in "LIPS" is unique art. Kazuya Kamenashi's disheveled yet sultry passionate singing embodies the idol charm perfectly. Their united harmony is beautiful, their destructive energy overwhelming the audience, leaving a deep impact. KAT-TUN's showpiece blends wildness and elegance into a singular entertainment experience.

Hey! Say! JUMP

Hey! Say! JUMP entertains with a blend between dazzling and gritty performances. Their opening number "White Love" enchants fans with their sparkle, while the second song "BANGER NIGHT" impresses with dark, edgy dance. The synchrony of their graceful movements amidst flying lasers is striking. Kota Yabu's expansive vocalizing, Ryosuke Yamada's transparent voice, Yuto Nakajima's smile and brightness, and Yuya Takaki's refreshing smirk all shine individually. "DEAR MY LOVER," where they return to a princely attraction, features catchy choreography that makes one happy just by watching. Hey! Say! JUMP's appeal is full of splendor and passion, offering dazzling entertainment.

Kis-My-Ft2

Kis-My-Ft2 stands out with potent performances that even manipulate flames, combined with cool, composed demeanor. Their singing and dancing are fervent, with beautiful high notes and notable rapping skills. The high-pitched parts by Toshiya Miyata, Wataru Yokoo, and Kento Senga in "C'monova," and Yuta Tamamori's rap, are particularly striking. "FIRE BEAT" sees all members rapping and performing rock elegantly. Their collaborative segment with their junior group Travis Japan, featuring acrobatics such as backflips, thrills the audience. Kis-My-Ft2's appearance merges coolness and intensity, leaving a lasting impression with their multifaceted production, which exude an irresistible pull.

timelesz

timelesz strongly showed the group's bond. The transition from the soft atmosphere of “Gyutto” to “Jinsei Yugi” showcases their veteran-like sophistication sense despite their youth. Fuma Kikuchi skillfully raps, and Shori Sato's performance is beautifully gratifying. The way So Matsushima attentively responds to admirers is also remarkable. Their choreography features many moments of eye contact and smiling at each other, emphasizing their camaraderie. The scene where Fuma and Ryosuke Yamada from Hey! Say! JUMP, known for their appearances on their YouTube channel "Yonino Channel” interact in "RUN" thrills fans. timelesz's masterpiece captivates with their strong bonds and polished spectacle, where their diverse talents and deep connections shine brightly.

A.B.C-Z

A.B.C-Z radiates adult glamor and a chic atmosphere. Their high kicks and unmatched high-level acrobatics astound the audience. In "Black Sugar," the four members exhibit seductively and elegantly, while "Ganbare, Tomo yo!" sees them dancing lightly and gracefully. Koichi Goseki's clear singing and Shota Totsuka's heartfelt messages convey their deep feelings for fans. Ryosuke Hashimoto's graceful voice and Ryoichi Tsukada's cheerful and powerful motions are also highlights. A.B.C-Z's work blends individual members' personalities into a touching performance. Their elegant and acrobatic stage leaves a lasting impression.

WEST.

WEST. is characterized by vigorous and dynamic performances. Their spirited, and full-throttle style radiates energy; they freely move around and overflowing with vigor. Their intense singing in "Something New" and "Heart" drenched in sweat is profound, and their friendly camaraderie brings happiness. Junta Nakama and Takahiro Hamada's grins convey their enjoyment, Daiki Shigeoka's passionate words, and his all-out expression on the runway with beaming cheer resonate with the spectators. WEST.'s moment, where they thoroughly enjoy themselves, energizes and moves the audience. Their stage overflows with vitality and passion.

King & Prince

King & Prince dominates Kyocera Dome with their presence. Kaito Takahashi's adorable smile has a significant impact, spreading joy to the viewers. In "moooove!!," performed with Travis Japan's Genta Matsuda as a substitute for the absent Ren Nagase, Kaito's mighty and high-level dance shines. The excitement of the all-cast performance of "Cinderella Girl" speaks to their immense popularity. King & Prince's art combines joy and strength, delivering delight and inspiration to the audience. Their bright charm and superb dancing make their live show special.

SixTONES

"KOKKARA" / SixTONES

SixTONES is a group with potent attraction and destructive force. Their casual-like costumes still draw attention, exuding a wild aura like wandering into an alleyway. Their tone suggests high combat prowess, and their distinctive atmosphere sets them apart from others’ performances. Their opening rap relay and fast steps in "KOKKARA," the unity in "ABARERO," and their lofty appearance in "WHIP THAT" are splendid. SixTONES' high performance level draws the audience in, transforming the entire venue into their world. Their wildness and refined rendering unify to leave a strong impact. SixTONES' appeal lies in their intense expressiveness and unique style, encapsulated in every moment of their spectacle.

Snow Man

Despite being a large group of nine, each member of Snow Man stands out. At the signal of Hikaru Iwamoto's shout, the crowd is drawn into the world of Snow Man, who, with their highly synchronized dance moves, command the scene with an overwhelming presence. In "Dangerholic," they come out with an even more forceful aura. Their performance is a compelling blend of intensity and shadow, with fascinating movement and standout individual parts that enhance their attraction. Ren Meguro's smirk electrifies Kyocera Dome, and their momentum shows no signs of stopping. In "HELLO HELLO," they reveal a pop and soft side, while in "W," their wild expressions and controlled flames enthrall the audience. Snow Man's perfection astonishes spectators with their diverse appeal and exceptional stage prowess.

Naniwa Danshi

Naniwa Danshi is known for their bright, cheerful, and pop atmosphere. Their performances perfectly couples cute and cool elements. In "Poppin' Hoppin' Lovin'," which begins with Shunsuke Michieda's vigorous invigorating, they captivate the crowd with their lively dance. On the other hand, in "The Answer," they showcase a cool and robust side. Kazuya Ohashi's high-pitched voice captures the hearts of fans, and Ryusei Onishi's straightforward gaze into the camera has a heart-piercing effect. Additionally, their smiles in "Diamond Smile," a song that symbolizes the group, are radiant. Naniwa Danshi's art are filled with activity and smiles, naturally bringing happiness to the audience. Their moment is a wonderful masterpiece where sparkling charm and robustness harmonize.

Travis Japan

"LEVEL UP" / Travis Japan

Travis Japan stands out with their distinct musical style and international vibe. Their stage exude an otherworldly feel, characterized by powerful yet light and emotionally charged dance moves that seem to transform the atmosphere. Their English lyrics flow naturally, revealing the results of their overseas training. The high-pitched chorus in "LEVEL UP" is beautifully conveyed, and their dance is impeccable. Genta Matsuda, stepping in for King & Prince's Ren Nagase, teamed up with Kaito Takahashi to perform "moooove!!," delivering a stunning and smooth motion that belied his sudden replacement. Travis Japan's work draws the audience in with its unique world and dance, leaving a lasting impression. Their sophisticated performances, honed by overseas experience, bring a refreshing change to the scene.

Ae! group

Ae! group bewitches the admirers with their energetic and potent performances. Their debut song "《A》BEGINNING" showcased their impressive vocal abilities and commanding venue presence, exhibiting a level of polish that belies their recent CD debut. The group's fresh energy combined with occasional smirk adds a certain charisma. Keita Richard Kusama’s dynamic rap, contrasted with his reserved demeanor during talks, is particularly appealing. Seiya Suezawa’s high-pitched vocals are another forceful asset of the group, and Masaya Sano’s spirited motion is not to be missed. Ae! group’s masterpiece is filled with youthfulness and toughness, leaving a strong impression on the audience. Their performances are marked by freshness and passion, captivating those who watch.

Summary

"WE ARE! Let's get the party STARTO!!" was a spectacular concert where top idol groups gathered to fully exhibited their charm. Each group's individuality shone, reaffirming the diversity of artists on one stage. The masterful direction by Jun Matsumoto of ARASHI and Tadayoshi Ohkura of SUPER EIGHT, along with the gaps and wide range of performances shown by each group, mesmerized the audience. The staging highlighted the significance of superstars and their presence. Additionally, the simultaneous dance by all 74 performers in "Brother Beat" and their beautiful chorus in "WE ARE" symbolized the unity and solidarity of STARTO ENTERTAINMENT. "WE ARE! Let's get the party STARTO!!" proved to be a powerful live that showcased their further potential.

Photo Credit :[© STARTO ENTERTAINMENT. Used with permission.]

Comments