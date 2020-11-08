New National Theatre Tokyo Presents PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

Performances run December 5-27, 2020.

New National Theatre presents Peter and the Starcatcher, in its Japan Premiere. The production is only performed in Japanese.

Peter and The Starcatcher is a play by Rick Elice based on the almost eponymous 2004 American novel, also translated into Japanese. A prequel to the well-known story of Peter Pan, this work portrays an orphaned youth, his adventures fighting pirates and his journey to becoming Peter Pan, the boy who never grows up. Our Japanese premiere of this work is directed by NOZOE Seiji, who has directed remarkable works in recent years, including Vigil at NNTT in 2014.

This work, premiered on Broadway in 2012, was nominated for nine Tony Awards in 2012 and won five.

Learn more at https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/productions/drama/peter-and-the-starcatcher-2020.html.

