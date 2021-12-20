New National Theatre Tokyo Launches Educational Programme vol.1 Welcome to the Cinderella Castle!

This is the first project in the series of our new Educational Programme, allowing participants to experience the art of ballet and the appeal of the live stage. This time, we take a look at the stage for "Cinderella", scheduled to be performed in May 2022.

This programme explains in an easy-to-understand manner the various aspects of ballet that go unseen in a regular performance, such as the mechanisms used for changing stage sets and the choreography and dance techniques.

The goal is for children and first-time ballet viewers to gain an awareness of the appeal of ballet and theatre and an appreciation for the stage. For the seasoned ballet fans, we hope this provides a chance to enjoy "Cinderella" from a new angle.

Programme

Part 1

Extracts from "Cinderella" Act 1 and Introductory Talk

*Introductory Talk will be only in Japanese.

Part 2

"Cinderella" Act 2

*Act 2 is performanced with an orchestra. There is no performance and introduction of Act 3.

Learn more at https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/productions/ballet/education-programme-2022.html.