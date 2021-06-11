NNT Young Artists' Performances Announced For Summer 2021

New National Theatre, Tokyo has opened the website for three performances presented by NNT Young Artists in Summer 2021. The series kicks off on 31 July with Gianni Schicchi.

Learn more at https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/.

The upcoming performances are as follows:

NNT Opera Studio "Gianni Schicchi"

31 July - 1 August 2021

Music by Giacomo Puccini

Opera in One Act

Sung in Italian with Japanese surtitles

THE PIT

NNT Drama Studio -Reading Performance- "Little Boy, Big Typhoon"

5-8 August 2021

Performed in Japanese Only

THE PIT

Ballet Asteras 2021 -Inviting Japanese Dancers from Overseas-

28-29 August 2021

OPERA PALACE

Running time is approx. 2 hours including intervals.