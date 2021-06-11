NNT Young Artists' Performances Announced For Summer 2021
New National Theatre, Tokyo has opened the website for three performances presented by NNT Young Artists in Summer 2021. The series kicks off on 31 July with Gianni Schicchi.
Learn more at https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/.
The upcoming performances are as follows:
NNT Opera Studio "Gianni Schicchi"
31 July - 1 August 2021
Music by Giacomo Puccini
Opera in One Act
Sung in Italian with Japanese surtitles
THE PIT
NNT Drama Studio -Reading Performance- "Little Boy, Big Typhoon"
5-8 August 2021
Performed in Japanese Only
THE PIT
Ballet Asteras 2021 -Inviting Japanese Dancers from Overseas-
28-29 August 2021
OPERA PALACE
Running time is approx. 2 hours including intervals.