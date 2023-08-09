NNT Drama Studio Students Perform HIMEYURI This Week

Performances run 10-13 August.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

NNT Drama Studio Students Perform HIMEYURI This Week

NNT Drama Studio presents a Reading Performance, "Himeyuri". Performances run 10-13 August. This is a production by students entered in 2021, only performed in Japanese.

NNT Drama Studio was established in April 2005 with the objective of training the next generation of theatre actors. The play is led by a faculty of experts in theatrical education and prominent theatre makers from inside and out side of Japan.

This work portrays the tragic history of the Himeyuri Student Corps which devoted themselves to a fierce battle of Okinawa as nurses during World War II. Since it teaches us the importance of life and passes on the wish for eternal peace, it has been highly acclaimed and revived many times after its premiere in 2016.

The students who entered in 2021 will make their stage debut with this reading performance this summer. Through working on this play, they will deepen their understanding of history and will endeavour to convey what the story of the play essentially tells.




