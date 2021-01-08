NNT Drama Studio Presents 'History of Mizuho in MANILA'

NNT Drama Studio was established in April 2005 with the objective of training the next generation of theatre actors. Classes are led by a faculty of experts in theatre education and prominent practitioners from inside and outside Japan.

The students who entered the Studio in 2018 have been honing their skills by appearing in productions including last year's "The Monster", and "Captain Ozma" "Measure for Measure" this year.

This time, as the pinnacle of their three-year-training, they will present AKIMOTO Matsuyo's masterpiece "History of Mizuho in MANILA". The play depicts the lives of men and women who left Japan during the Meiji era and headed towards Manila during the upheaval of the independence of the Philippines, seeking for a better future and yet being tossed about by the changing times,

Come and feel the enthusiasm of these aspiring actors in their last performance before they embark on a professional career.

Performances run 19 Feb. - 24 Feb., 2021.

Learn more at https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/productions/drama/nnt-drama-studio-measure-for-measure-1.html.