Listen: Number_i Release New Single 'Numbers Ur Zone' From Upcoming Album

Gearing up for the release of their long-awaited sophomore album, Number_i have released “Numbers Ur Zone." Their upcoming album No.Ⅱ (written in Roman numerals) is set to drop on Monday, September 22.

Listen to the single below.

Number_i–composed of Sho Hirano, Yuta Jinguji and Yuta Kishi–blend modern R&B, hip-hop, and dance-pop, giving their music–which is performed in Japanese with English hooks for cross-over appeal–a more globalized sound. They represent a new era of Japanese artists for long-time fans, as well as a new generation of listeners drawn to international sounds and modern performance aesthetics (just watch any of their videos). The album, including previous #1 Billboard JAPAN Hot 100 single “U.M.A.” (Japanese title: 未確認領域, read as Mikakunin Ryōiki), was created through in-depth collaboration among the three members and features live instrumental recordings, showcasing a bold new musical approach.

Their debut album No.Ⅰ remains a long-running hit, ranking No. 5 on Billboard JAPAN’s 2025 Mid-Year Hot Albums chart, and expectations are high for this upcoming release. Their second EP GOD_i made a major impact upon release, racking up 3.1 million streams on its first day and 12.1 million streams in its first week. The lead track “GOD_i” topped the Billboard JAPAN Hot 100 and also ranked No. 1 on the “Hot Shot Songs” chart, with all six tracks from the EP entering the Top 20. On the Download Songs chart, “GOD_i” took No. 1, followed by “i_DOG” at No. 4 and “Psycho” at No. 5, with three songs landing in the Top 10-a remarkable achievement. As of now, GOD_i has surpassed 61 million cumulative streams.

After a Japanese nationwide tour within just one year of their debut and appearances at international music festivals, including Head In The Clouds in Los Angeles, the three-member group has been gaining attention in the US. Additionally, on the Billboard JAPAN Mid-Year “Hot Shot Songs” chart for 2025, “GOD_i” ranked No. 1, and “HIRAKEGOMA” placed No. 10. On the “Download Songs” mid-year chart, “GOD_i” claimed the No. 3 spot.

About Number_i:

Number_i, a group consisting of Sho Hirano, Yuta Jinguji, and Yuta Kishi, made their debut on January 1, 2024 with the digital release of their song “GOAT.” On September 23, 2024, they released their first full album, No.I, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Japan JP Albums chart and ranked at #4 on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut Global chart.

On January 27, 2025, they released a new digital single, “GOD_i,” produced by Yuta Kishi. The song achieved remarkable success, topping the Billboard JAPAN Hot 100, ranking 3rd on the U.S. iTunes Music Videos chart, and reaching No. 1 on the Hip-Hop chart.

On April 16, 2025, they collaborated with global artist Jackson Wang on the official remix of his latest single, releasing “GBAD (Number_i Remix),” which quickly generated widespread buzz.

Their latest EP, also titled GOD_i, featuring brand-new coupling tracks, was released May 19. On June 1, 2025, Number_i performed at Head In The Clouds Festival in Los Angeles.