La Boheme comes to the New National Theatre, Tokyo in October. Performances will run 1-11 October.

Set in 19th century Paris, this opera depicts the pure love of the poet Rodolfo and the seamstress Mimì, and the impoverished yet free spirit of young artists with dreams of future success. This romantic story is interwoven with dulcet melodies typical of Puccini. The scene featuring the famous arias "Che gelida manina" and "Mi chiamano Mimì" stands out among many operas as a beautiful scene of love. This production is packed with highlights, including the bustling Quartier Latin on the Christmas, the beautiful yet sorrowful vocal quartet of the lovers on their decision to part ways, and the moving final scene. The stage design is a portrayal resembling real Paris from the time, a major feat by director Jun Aguni . The psychological characterizations carefully woven throughout each act are deeply evocative.

Marina Costa-Jackson dazzles as the heroine, Mimì. Top tenor Luciano Ganci brings his brilliant voice to the role of Rodolfo, and the talented Italian baritone Massimo Cavalletti performs as Marcello. We are also delighted to welcome back the masterful conductor Paolo Olmi.