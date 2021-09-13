KAZ Of J-Pop Group INTERSECTION Releases First Solo EP, CODE LOVE

Kaz of J-Pop Group, INTERSECTION, has released his first solo EP, CODE LOVE, in which Kaz participated in the songwriting and composition of each of the tracks. It includes his single released in June 2021, "White Stallion", which broke the download record for a Japanese artist in China and won 4 awards. Leading up to the release of this EP, Kaz also released 2 other singles, "Drown feat. Hikari Mitsushima" and "Summer is Over feat. Mai Anna", which garnered him attention from major publications such as The Associated Press and Sweety High.

As a musician and music lover, Kaz was initially interested in jazz and classical music. He is a flutist and saxophone player and is currently studying at Harvard University. He has expanded his musical taste to the alternative, chill, trip-hop, lo-fi rock, and lo-fi pop genres. This EP acts as an introduction to Kaz as a solo artist, he sought to mix all those elements to create music free from theory and challenging conventional music production in order to express his overall musicality. With CODE LOVE the Gen Z singer presents his new sound and himself as an icon.

"The title of this EP 'CODE LOVE' explores the sentimental and subtle emotional complexities of love. I wanted to express my thoughts about life and love outside of stereotypical expressions of romance by exploring the various feelings that surround love that stay in people's hearts for better or worse. For this EP I got to work with many talented artists and musicians, and it represents my musical journey specifically expressing a wide range of genre-blending musicality. I hope everyone is able to feel and relate to all of the new dimensions of my sound as I continue to grow and develop as an artist and continue my journey of discovering myself." - KAZ

Along with the release of CODE LOVE, Kaz released the music video for the lead track, "Drown feat. Hikari Mitsushima". This music video displays the moment of two people falling in love. It is a cinematic music video meant to feel like a feature film.

ABOUT KAZ

Kazuma Mitchell is a member of the Japanese and American boy group, INTERSECTION. Though he was born in New York, Kaz returned to Japan at the age of eight. He has appeared on AbemaTV's "Who is the Wolf?" which became a social phenomenon, especially among high school students, and broke the series record with 23 million views. In February 2021, he appeared on the Chinese version of "Produce 101 (CHUANG 2021)," a very popular audition show that has been broadcasted in China (and throughout Asia) with a total of 5 billion views which broadened his fanbase specifically in China to more than 1.85 million followers on Weibo.

Aside from his music career, Kaz is currently a student at the renowned Harvard University, and is an up and coming model. He was an exclusive model for MEN'S NON-NO, and has appeared as a runway model during Paris Fashion Week in 2020.

