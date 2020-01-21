Japan Cultural Expo Launches Official Social Media Accounts

Official social media accounts were launched today for the Japan Cultural Expo, a nationwide festival celebrating the finest in Japanese arts and culture with various programs including exhibitions, performing arts productions, and arts festivals.

The Expo introduces the arts of Japan to the world, based on the theme of Humanity and Nature. Starting in 2019 and scheduled to run until 2021, it will showcase 10,000 years of the arts and culture in Japan, including fine arts and cultural treasures, the performing arts, media arts, music, literary arts, food and nature, daily life, design, and fashion. This comprehensive expo will also explore the arts in the context of creating an inclusive society, living with other cultures, and recovering from natural disasters.

The Japan Cultural Expo social media accounts will be regularly updated to provide visitors with details about programs, venues, dates, the creative process, and much more.





