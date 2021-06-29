Japan Arts Council Announces Response To State Of Emergency

In response to Japan declaring a state of Emergency the Japan Arts Council has released the following statement:

In response to the government's declaration of Priority Preventative Measures and at the request of the local governments, we will hold the performances while committing to ensure the safety and security of our guests.

In holding the performances, prevention measures will be taken continuously based on "The Japan Arts Council Guidelines on the Prevention of Novel Coronavirus Infection Control".

We appreciate your continuous cooperation in our prevention measures: wearing a face mask, sanitizing your hands, refraining eating other than designated areas, and so on.

Please be advised that further changes may occur including the contents of the performances to prevent the spread of infection. So, please check the latest information on our website and by other means.

The Council offers free streaming videos that allows you to explore the world of Japanese traditional performing arts. Please visit the"National Theatre Online."

For more information on upcoming events, visit: https://www.ntj.jac.go.jp/english.html