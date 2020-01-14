DREAMGIRLS is Heading to Japan

Following a successful run in China that closed on January 14, 2020, Big League Productions, Inc.'s DREAMGIRLS will travel to Japan for performances January 29 through February 16.

Big League's dazzling new production (based on its acclaimed 2012/2013 USA and Japanese tour) of DREAMGIRLS made its China premiere at the preeminent musical theater venue Shanghai Culture Square this January, and will now travel to Japan for a highly anticipated return to the Theater Orb, where the show is an audience favorite.

Full of onstage joy and backstage drama, this multi-media driven production of DREAMGIRLS tells the story of "The Dreams," an up-and-coming 1960s girl singing group - inspired by the career of Diana Ross and The Supremes - as they experience the triumphs and tribulations that accompany their pursuit of fame and fortune in the tumultuous music industry.

Winner of six Tony Awards and two Grammy Awards, DREAMGIRLS premiered on Broadway in December of 1981. Since its opening there have been several revivals and an award-winning 2006 motion picture adaptation. Dreamgirls has remained near the top of any theater fan's top shows of all time.

DREAMGIRLS features unforgettable hits by Academy Award nominee Henry Krieger - including "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going," "One Night Only" and "Listen" - and book and lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award winner Tom Eyen. Additional material is by Willie Reale.

Produced in collaboration with theater legend, John Breglio, this production has been created with cinematic panache by a team of first class Broadway veterans. Direction and choreography is by Robert Longbottom (with additional choreography from Shane Sparks). Scenery, Costumes, and Lighting are designed by a highly decorated and multiple Tony Award winning team of Robin Wagner, William Ivey Long, and Ken Billington. The video design, which figures prominently in the story telling, was created by Howard Werner. Sound is by Jeremy Oleksa and Casting by Alison Franck.

The cast is led by Kadejah Oné as Effie Melody White (alternating with Brianna Javis) with Sharaé Moultrie as Deena Jones, Berlande Millus as Lorrell Robinson, Sarita Crawford as Michelle Morris. Jeremy Erwin will play Curtis Taylor Jr., Alex Gibbs as James "Thunder" Early, Ibn V. Days as CC White, and Bryan Taronn Jones will play Marty. Rounding out the cast are Reggie Bromell, Zenni Corbin, Eyakeno Ekpo, Jamila Gordon, Cedric Greene, Ciara Jones, Terrell Jones, Kerry Jules, Taye McQueen, Scotland Newton, Kwasi Perry, Renée Reid, Victoria Renee, Brittny Smith, Sheldon Steele and Jeremy Swift.





