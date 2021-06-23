Casting Announced For SWAN LAKE at the New National Theatre, Tokyo

The opening performance for 2021/2022 season will be the classical ballet masterpiece, Swan Lake. Originally scheduled to be the opening production for YOSHIDA Miyako's inaugural season as the Artistic Director of Ballet & Dance in October 2020, this has been postponed to October 2021 because of COVID-19.

This production by Sir Peter WRIGHT is a stately work, full of dramatic elements that are very British.

The dancers of the National Ballet of Japan have worked hard, further polishing their technique and acting skills. We can all look forward to enjoying the fruits of their labour.

The production runs 23 Oct - 3 Nov, 2021.

Learn more at https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/productions/ballet/swan-lake-2021.html.

Casting:

23 October 14:00

Odette / Odile: YONEZAWA Yui

Prince Siegfried: FUKUOKA Yudai

24 October 14:00Odette / Odile: ONO AyakoPrince Siegfried: OKUMURA Kosuke

26 October 13:00

Odette / Odile: SHIBAYAMA Saho

Prince Siegfried: IZAWA Shun

30 October 13:00Odette / Odile: YONEZAWA YuiPrince Siegfried: FUKUOKA Yudai

30 October 18:30

Odette / Odile: ONO Ayako

Prince Siegfried: OKUMURA Kosuke

31 October 14:00Odette / Odile: KIMURA YuriPrince Siegfried: WATANABE Takafumi

2 November 14:00Odette / Odile: SHIBAYAMA SahoPrince Siegfried: IZAWA Shun

3 November 14:00Odette / Odile: KIMURA YuriPrince Siegfried: WATANABE Takafumi