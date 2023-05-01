ANGELS IN AMERICA Comes to New National Theatre, Tokyo
Part 1 and Part 2, each spanning 4 hours, will be staged in April and May 2023.
Upon her appointment to the role of Artistic Director of Drama, OGAWA Eriko committed herself to pushing the boundaries of experimentation and pioneering innovation in theatre. Our full audition programme forms a part of this, with all casts selected through audition.
Angels in America, the two-part masterpiece by Tony Kushner, will be presented as the fifth production in this full audition series. KAMIMURA Satoshi, who directed the third full audition piece returns to direct this award winning play. After three weeks of auditioning, eight actors were selected.
Part 1 and Part 2, each spanning 4 hours, will be staged in April and May 2023.
CREATIVE TEAM
Written by: Tony Kushner
Translated by: ODASHIMA Soshi
Directed by: KAMIMURA Satoshi
CAST
ASANO Masahiro
IWANAGA Tatsuya
OSAMURA Kohki
SAKAMOTO Keisuke
SUZUKI Anne
NASU Sayoko
MIZU Natsuki
YAMANISHI Atsushi