ANGELS IN AMERICA Comes to New National Theatre, Tokyo

Upon her appointment to the role of Artistic Director of Drama, OGAWA Eriko committed herself to pushing the boundaries of experimentation and pioneering innovation in theatre. Our full audition programme forms a part of this, with all casts selected through audition.



Angels in America, the two-part masterpiece by Tony Kushner, will be presented as the fifth production in this full audition series. KAMIMURA Satoshi, who directed the third full audition piece returns to direct this award winning play. After three weeks of auditioning, eight actors were selected.



Part 1 and Part 2, each spanning 4 hours, will be staged in April and May 2023.

CREATIVE TEAM

Written by: Tony Kushner

Translated by: ODASHIMA Soshi

Directed by: KAMIMURA Satoshi

CAST

ASANO Masahiro

IWANAGA Tatsuya

OSAMURA Kohki

SAKAMOTO Keisuke

SUZUKI Anne

NASU Sayoko

MIZU Natsuki

YAMANISHI Atsushi