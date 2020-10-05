Roger McGuinn Founder Of The Byrds Announced At Thrasher-Horne Center

Roger McGuinn is performing live at Thrasher-Horne Center on Saturday, January 16.

Roger McGuinn is performing LIVE at Thrasher-Horne Center on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 7:30 PM. Thrasher-Horne Center is committed to the latest social distancing guidelines using innovative measures to enure Northeast Florida continues to have live music.

As the founder of The Byrds, Roger McGuinn is firmly established as an indisputable industry icon. From his signature 12 string Rickenbacker sound, to his instantly recognizable vocals on his hits like "Turn,Turn,Turn","Eight Miles High"and "Mr. Tambourine Man", McGuinn didn't just make music; he made history.

That feeling continues today as Roger offers shows that are as mesmerizing and magical as ever. He delivers the gift of an evening with a master, that is as intimate as it is spellbinding. He guides his audience along a journey of story and song, populated by the "old friends" they expect to hear, as well as some new acquaintances from the folk music that Roger so passionately embraces. Roger's been busier than ever, spearheading his acclaimed Folk Den Project, touring with country superstar Marty Stuart and his band, appearing at The Corona Theatre to open The Montreal Folk Festival, playing at Stagecoach and appearing as a Very Special Guest on selected dates of Peter Frampton's Guitar Circus Tour.

Tickets for Roger McGuinn are currently on pre-sale to members. Public on sale will begin October 9 at 11 a.m. Committed to your safety, Thrasher-Horne Center is selling a limited number of tickets for our events in a socially distanced auditorium. Additional seats may open later as guidelines change. For more information on tickets or on the venue's safety protocols, visit THcenter.org or call (904) 276-6815.

The Thrasher-Horne Center is a performing arts venue and conference center owned and operated by St. Johns River State College. It is located on the Orange Park campus at 283 College Drive in Orange Park, Florida.

