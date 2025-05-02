MY FAIR LADY Comes to Alhambra This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Alhambra Theatre & Dining, the nation's longest continuously running professional dinner theater, has announced the opening of its next production, the timeless classic My Fair Lady, beginning May 15, 2025.

Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady has been hailed as one of the greatest musicals of all time. Based on George Bernard Shaw's play Pygmalion﻿, the show tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower seller, and Professor Henry Higgins, the phonetics expert determined to transform her into a proper lady. With a score that includes unforgettable songs like “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Wouldn't It Be Loverly,” and “On the Street Where You Live,” My Fair Lady promises an evening of wit, warmth, and musical brilliance.

“We are thrilled to bring this iconic production to life on the Alhambra stage,” said Alhambra Managing Partner, Craig Smith. “Its themes of transformation, identity, and self-worth remain just as powerful today as they were when the show debuted in 1956.”

The production features an all-star cast of regional and national talent, stunning period costumes, and Alhambra's signature culinary experience, with a chef-curated, themed menu served before each performance.

