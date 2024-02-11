Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts to Present David Foster & Katharine McPhee in Concert on Valentine's Day Eve

The performance will be held this Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11, 2024

Sixteen-time Grammy award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer David Foster and acclaimed singer, television and Broadway star, Katharine McPhee are returning by popular demand, to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, this Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the button below.

An intimate evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee is an intimate evening with one of the biggest musical forces of our time. The 16-time Grammy award-winning writer/producer performs songs that he wrote or produced from his four decades of hits and includes fascinating storytelling about the songs, artists, and moments of his life.

Some of the songs David and Katharine perform include Celine Dion's “The Power of Love,” Whitney Houston's “The Bodyguard”, Earth Wind and Fire's “After The Love Is Gone,” Chicago's ”You're The Inspiration”, Josh Groban's “You Raised Me Up,” Natalie Cole's “Unforgettable” and many, many more. They also perform a selection of hit songs that are beloved by Katharine's fans.

The performance will include banter and fun between the duo as they tell stories of how they met, what these songs mean to them, and the stories behind the songs.




