Dance, sing along and enjoy the hits such as “Dancing Queen,” “Chiquitita,” “Waterloo,”  “Mamma Mia,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Fernando, SOS,” and more.

FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents DIRECT FROM SWEDEN: THE MUSIC OF ABBA

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents DIRECT FROM SWEDEN - THE MUSIC OF ABBA on January 12, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are on sale now at fscjartistseries.org or by calling 904-632-5000. 

DIRECT FROM SWEDEN - THE MUSIC OF ABBA are no strangers to the incomparable sound and look of Sweden's greatest music export with meticulous attention to costumes, make-up, musical arrangements, movements and the singing, nothing is left to chance. Adding a few of Abba's live traits such as great solos, musical numbers and a complete live band with back-up singers, ensures an extra dimension unheard of in most similar productions. 

Dance, sing along and enjoy the hits such as “Dancing Queen,” “Chiquitita,” “Waterloo,”  “Mamma Mia,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Fernando, SOS,” “Take a Chance,” “Money Money Money,” “Knowing Me Knowing You,” “Super Trouper,” “Gimme Gimme Gimme,” “Voulez-Vous” and many more.

With over 400 million records sold ABBA is Sweden's biggest export ever!  When the Musical “Mamma Mia” hit the American Stages in 2000 it became an instant classic and the ABBA tribute was born.

ABBA is the greatest pop group of all time, only compared to Elvis and The Beatles. ABBA started in 1971and ended as a group in 1982. Their music continues to be passed on from generation to generation and are loved by the whole world.

DIRECT FROM SWEDEN - THE MUSIC OF ABBA will deliver the closest ABBA experience you'll ever get with some of Sweden's most experienced and talented singers and musicians playing 100% live.  The audience will be on their feet the entire show!!  

Tickets for DIRECT FROM SWEDEN - THE MUSIC OF ABBA are available now at fscjartistseries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.




