Dr. Milton Russos To Receive Key To City From Mayor Deegan In April

The FSCJ Artist Series has announced that Dr. Milton Russos, Executive Director, FSCJ Artist Series, will receive the Key to the City of Jacksonville on Thursday, April 10 at a Reception at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts at 5:00-6:30p.m.

Special guest speaker, Mayor Donna Deegan, will present the Key to the City of Jacksonville to Dr. Russos in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the community.

Dr. Russos is the Executive Director of the FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville and started this nonprofit theatrical presenting organization nearly sixty years ago. It has become a destination for Broadway touring companies and many other national and international touring programs. The FSCJ Artist Series recently announced their 60th season with 5 Jacksonville premieres; CLUE (Nov. 18-23, 2025), MRS. DOUBTFIRE (Feb. 10-15, 2026), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (March 10-15, 2026), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL(April 14-19, 2026), and BEETLEJUICE (May 12-17).

About Dr. Milton A. Russos:

Dr. Russos is responsible for the overall operation of the Artist Series. He is directly responsible for programming direction including negotiating artist, production, sponsorships and other contracts, development, marketing and sales including the publication of the Series' “playbill” MARQUEE.

As an employee of Florida State College at Jacksonville since 1966, he has provided the vision and guided the program's development over the past fifty-nine years. He concurrently developed the co-curricular program at the college and was initially charged with enhancing the cultural climate for students by providing cultural and entertainment programming. This task soon involved the community and under his leadership the program has grown from a $10,000 budget to $10 -$15 million annually, depending on the shows scheduled.

During his tenure, Dr. Russos has held progressively responsible positions in addition to the Artist Series including serving as a member of the faculty, Director of Student Activities, District Director of Student Activities, Dean of Community & Co-curricular Activities and his current position as Executive Director.

Russos is the recipient of the Northeast Florida Regional Council's “Quality of Life” Award. He served on the Mayor's Advisory Committee for the renovation of the Civic Auditorium to the new Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts. He was a founding member of the Florida Professional Presenters Consortium. Dr. Russos also served as the president of the statewide Florida College System Activities Association. He is a recipient of the organization's Hall of Fame Award.

He is a Lifetime member of the Broadway League and a Tony Award voter over the last 30 years.

He holds bachelor and master degrees from the University of Florida and a doctorate from Nova University.

