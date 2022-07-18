CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Tickets On Sale At Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE presented by the FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, stops at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (formerly the Times-Union Center) on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at FSCJArtistSeries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000.

The annual tradition, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE, wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life on stage. With an original music score, twists on holiday classics sung live, and with new sets, scenery, and storylines, this ultimate holiday gift for the entire family is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000.

Join the eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications for all FSCJ Artist Series events. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/e-club. Group discounts are available by calling 904-642-5050 or email us at groupsales@fscjartistseries.org for group sales information.