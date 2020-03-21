All Beaches Experimental Theatre Postpones SOUVENIR

All Beaches Experimental Theatre has announced the postponement of its upcoming production of Souvenir.

Read the statement below:

As per recommendations made by the CDC, we are postponing the upcoming production of Souvenir. We will be updating the website and providing more information via our mailing list once there is more clarity as to a realistic timeframe for reopening the theatre.

To all our volunteers, patrons, and the larger community we wish you continued good health and safety during this difficult time and look forward to seeing you again soon!





Related Articles Shows View More Jacksonville Stories

More Hot Stories For You