Alhambra To Cancel All Shows Through April 26 Due to COVID-19

Dear Alhambra Family,

Thank you so much for your patience with us as we listened and discussed the most recent recommendations by the CDC and Governor Ron Desantis. It seems as if we are forced to make big decisions almost minute-to-minute.

With that being said, in order to protect our guests and staff, we have decided to cancel all shows now through Sunday, April 26. This includes the last week of "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," "Singin' in the Rain," and our two Alhambra After Dark shows, "The Everly Brothers Experience" and "American Pride: A Statler Bros. Experience," which have both been rescheduled for later in the year. If you have reservations affected by these changes, you will be contacted via the email we have on file with more information regarding your reservation and Alhambra account. Again, we appreciate your patience with us as our Box Office staff works hard to accommodate everyone.

While this might seem like an easy decision, based on news stories, it has actually been harder than it looks. We take our social responsibility very seriously on many levels and we care deeply about the safety of our guests and our staff. We also recognize that live theater provides a means of escape and provides respite for our customers. We try to balance this with the direction given by our health and government leadership, and keep in mind our duty to protect the financial health of our staff, most of whom rely on hourly wages and tips as their income. As things continue to evolve, we ask that you keep your eye on our Facebook page and on your inbox for more updates and news.

With prayers and best wishes for everyone's health and safety,

Craig





