A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Be Performed at the Times-Union Center This November

There will be a new twist on an old classic when the Artist Series presents an all new production of A Christmas Carol on November 28 at the Times-Union Center. Tickets will go on sale on July 29, 2021.

A powerful story of redemption, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, has enchanted audiences the world over with its simple message of Holiday joy. Ebenezer Scrooge, that most unrepentant and miserly of fellows, is made to see the light as he survives a merciless battery of revelations by the ghosts of his own life: Jacob Marley and the Christmas Spirits of Past, Present, and Future.

With script adaptation, direction, and a flawless performance as Scrooge, by award-winning 40-year theater veteran Scott H Severance, this new adaptation of Dickens' ever popular classic fills the stage with first class professional actors, lush costumes, stunning sets and puppetry, song and dance, a heavy dose of humor, and a timeless message. With the music of 26 beloved traditional carols of the season woven throughout this classic tale, A Christmas Carol is the perfect way to begin the holiday festivities in your community.

Celebrate the true Spirit of Christmas with this brand new, original production filled with haunting special effects and heartfelt sentiment. A Christmas Carol is delightful and thoroughly entertaining! Filled with beloved music of the season, superb staging, and tremendous artistry, it is the perfect family holiday event.

Tickets will go on sale July 29, 2021 at 10:00 am at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. Join the eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications for all FSCJ Artist Series events. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/e-club. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount. Call 904-642-5050 for more group information.