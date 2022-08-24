2022/23 FSCJ Artist Series Broadway In Jacksonville Season To Kick Off with Annual Open House

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, will kick off the 2022-23 Broadway in Jacksonville season with its Annual Open House at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (formerly the Times-Union Center) at 300 Water Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202. Doors will open to the public at 5 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022. All are welcome to this event.

The FSCJ Artist Series Kick Off event will be a perfect evening for families and theater lovers in Jacksonville. The first 200 to arrive will receive an Aladdin gift bag. Local food trucks will be onsite serving up delicious eats and treats including Josie's Latin Fusion Food Truck, Twisted Okie BBQ and Tacos, and Tikiz Shaved Ice & Ice Cream.

The event will be hosted by WJXT News4Jax' Bruce Hamilton. Prizes, a cash bar, and live music from Bold City Classic will round out the evening. In addition, attendees will get a sneak peek at the upcoming season with a performance by a special alumni guest from Disney's Aladdin.

The theater will also be open to the public to allow attendees to "test drive" seats available for subscription for the upcoming season. The FSCJ Artist Series will have staff on hand to answer any questions about subscribing or the shows in the season. Attendees will also be able to purchase any available seat for subscription during the event as well as tickets to other FSCJ Artist Series events for this season.

Current Broadway season subscribers will be able to pick up their season tickets, exchange their tickets, buy single tickets for family and friends, and "test drive" their seats during the event.

Five-show subscription package are available to purchase as well as four-show packages with ELF as a season option. These may be purchased at the Kick-off event, ordered online at fscjartistseries.org, or over the phone by calling (904) 632-5000.

All performances of the FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville Season, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, will be at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts formerly the Times-Union Center, 300 Water St, Jacksonville, FL.

Performances for the FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville Season are Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Pretty Woman does not have a Tuesday performance. Subscribers may choose another performance of Pretty Woman at no additional charge.

By becoming a subscriber, you can order your season tickets and reserve your seats for all five shows before single tickets are available to the public. Subscriptions may be ordered online at fscjartistseries.org, or over the phone by calling (904) 632-5000 or (888) 860-BWAY, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Subscriber benefits include: guaranteed package pricing, access to the best seats in the house, priority access to purchase additional tickets for friends and family, seat locations, exchange privileges, free lost ticket replacement, and access to other FSCJ Artist Series events, many at a discount. Subscriber ticket exchanges and ticket replacement may be restricted. Subscribers are limited to purchasing four additional subscription seats, subject to availability.

VIP Seating is available to contributors to the FSCJ Artist Series at seven levels: Advocate, Champion, Angel, Producer, Benefactor, Patron and Donor. Contributions start for as little as $200. Call (904) 632-5000 or visit fscjartistseries.org to learn more about the additional benefits available through the VIP Theater Club.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today and place reservation requests at this time by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.

For those interested in individual show tickets, we recommend joining the E-Club to be notified when shows go on sale, get special offers and more! Sign-up at FSCJArtistSeries.org.