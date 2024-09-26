THE MOUNTAINTOP Comes to New Stage Theatre in 2025

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Performances run February 4-16, 2025.

The Mountaintop by Katori Hall comes to New Stage Theatre in 2025. Performances run February 4-16, 2025.

A gripping and electrifying reimagining of events the night before the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It’s April 3, 1968, and after delivering his most memorable speech, an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages on in Memphis.

The Mountaintop is a surrealistic fantasy about a chance encounter between King and a mysterious hotel maid who prompts him to confront his life, his past, his legacy, and the plight and future of his people. 

Recommended for ages 14+.
Tickets are $35; $30 seniors/students/military




