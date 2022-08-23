Final Weeks To See A MOVEMENT IN EVERY DIRECTION At Mississippi Museum Of Art

A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration, the acclaimed traveling exhibition at the Mississippi Museum of Art, its inaugural venue, closes Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Featuring newly commissioned works across media by 12 influential artists, the exhibition explores the profound impact of the Great Migration on the social and cultural life of the United States from historical and personal perspectives. Artists included are Akea Brionne, Mark Bradford, Zoë Charlton, Larry W. Cook, Torkwase Dyson, Theaster Gates Jr., Allison Janae Hamilton, Leslie Hewitt, Steffani Jemison, Robert Pruitt, Jamea Richmond-Edwards, and Carrie Mae Weems. The exhibition will travel to the Baltimore Museum of Art where it will be on view from October 30, 2022, through January 29, 2023.

The Museum has planned a stellar roster of programming, described below, for closing weekend (September 8 - 11). The Museum will follow all current CDC guidelines. All times listed are CST. Events will all take place at the Mississippi Museum of Art, 380 South Lamar Street, Downtown Jackson, unless otherwise noted.