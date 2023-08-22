CHICKEN & BISCUITS Comes to New Stage Theatre in 2024

Performances run April 9 – April 21, 2024.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

Chicken & Biscuits by Douglas Lyons comes to New Stage Theatre in 2024. Performances run April 9 – April 21, 2024.

Rival sisters, Baneatta and Beverly, are trying to bury their father without killing each other first. When a family secret is revealed at the church altar, decorum flies out the stained glass window. With fast-paced jokes that will have audiences rolling in the aisles—and Grandpa turning over in his grave—this dysfunctional family comedy is even more satisfying than its namesake! Chicken & Biscuits is a laugh-out-loud celebration of Black joy, love, and laughter!

Recommended for ages 13+.




