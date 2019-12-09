BroadwayWorld Jackson, MS Awards Update: BRIGHT STAR - New Stage Theatre Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Jackson, MS Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Jackson, MS:

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Latham Nance - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Jackson Academy PAC 100%

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Tyler Bellmon - BRIGHT STAR - New Stage Theatre 46%

Ray McFarland - BRIGHT STAR - New Stage Theatre 31%

Connor Allston - KINKY BOOTS - Thalia Mara Hall 8%

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Cliff Miller - HELL IN HIGH WATER - New Stage Theatre 42%

Drew Stark - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - New Stage Theatre 25%

Vasti Jackson - HELL IN HIGH WATER - New Stage Theatre 17%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Janine LaManna - SWEET POTATO QUEENS - New Stage Theatre 36%

Kathylin Arcemont - BRIGHT STAR - New Stage Theatre 27%

Sari Koppel - BRIGHT STAR - New Stage Theatre 27%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Annie Cleveland - INTO THE BREECHES! - New Stage Theatre 25%

Jo Ann Robinson - INTO THE BREECHES! - New Stage Theatre 25%

Elizabeth Thiel - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - New Stage Theatre 17%

Best Musical (non-professional)

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Jackson Academy PAC 100%

Best Musical (Professional)

BRIGHT STAR - New Stage Theatre 92%

KINKY BOOTS - Thalia Mara Hall 8%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - New Stage Theatre 0

Best Play (Professional)

HELL IN HIGH WATER - New Stage Theatre 60%

INTO THE BREECHES! - New Stage Theatre 20%

SWEAT - New Stage Theatre 20%

Best Touring Show

IF NOT US, THEN WHO? FREEDOM RIDES TO FREEDOM SUMMER - New Stage Theatre 69%

KINKY BOOTS - Thalia Mara Hall 15%

LES MISERABLES - Thalia Mara Hall 15%

Theater of the Year

New Stage Theatre 71%

Jackson Academy PAC 14%

Thalia Mara Hall 14%

