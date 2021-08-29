Teatro la Fenice Requires Green Pass For Events From August 6

In compliance with the Legislative Decree 105 issued on July 27th 2021, for the access to the Theatre from Friday August 6th 2021 it will be mandatory the presentation of a Green Pass (Covid-19 Green Certificate).

The Certificate must attest to one of the following criteria: vaccination against Covid-19 (at least the first vaccine shot in the last 9 months), recovery from the infection in the last 6 months or a negative antigenic or molecular swab taken within the last 48 hours.

Vaccination proofs will be accepted for extra UE citizens. If the documents requested are not provided, the access to the Theatre will not be allowed and no refund of the tickets will be possible except for tickets bought before the date of introduction of the Legislative Decree.

In this case you can ask for a refund not later than August 31st 2021 by sending an email to biglietteriaonline@teatrolafenice.org (if you bought the ticket online) or to ticketing@velaspa.com (if you bought at the box offices).