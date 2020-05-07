La Scala of Milan to Share Performances Online

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Google Arts & Culture has reported that La Scala is bringing productons online via Google Arts & Culture!

Check out the full story HERE.

92 artists from five countries have come together to create La Scala's first opera performed in quarantine, Enjoy an aria from Verdi's "Simon Boccanegra".

Watch below!

You can now walk through the theater in street view HERE!

You can explore 259,000 images theater's archive, go through the rare edition of You can flip through the pages of a rare edition of the rare hand-painted edition of Turandot music score and more!

Read the full story HERE.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You