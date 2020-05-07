Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

La Scala of Milan to Share Performances Online

Article Pixel May. 7, 2020  

Google Arts & Culture has reported that La Scala is bringing productons online via Google Arts & Culture!

Check out the full story HERE.

92 artists from five countries have come together to create La Scala's first opera performed in quarantine, Enjoy an aria from Verdi's "Simon Boccanegra".

Watch below!

You can now walk through the theater in street view HERE!

You can explore 259,000 images theater's archive, go through the rare edition of You can flip through the pages of a rare edition of the rare hand-painted edition of Turandot music score and more!

Read the full story HERE.



Next on Stage

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Announces Additional Prizes: Telsey + Company Casting Session, Voice Lesson With Matt Farnsworth & More
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • Two Texas Movie Theater Chains, EVO and Santikos, Will Reopen This Week With New Guidelines in Place
  • Judges Announced For BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Competition