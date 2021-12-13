La Scala Postpones Season Opening Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

La Scala in Italy has postponed its ballet season premiere after an outbreak of COVID-19, AP reports. The postponement comes just after the theater kicked off its opera season with a full-capacity audience.

Four ballerinas tested positive for COVID-19, at least one of which appeared in the premiere of Macbeth on December 7. Ten other theater support personnel also tested positive. Several others were placed in quarantine by Italian health authorities after being in close contact with those infected.

La Scala Theatre Ballet's season was supposed to open on December 15 with "La Bayadere", which has now been postponed to December 21.

