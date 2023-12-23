Janalynn Castelino Drops Ethereal Rendition of 'Adeste Fideles'

Janalynn Castelino continues to add to her string of holiday music by releasing a resplendent rendition of 'Adeste Fideles' today. The release comes ahead of the big celebration countdown with the multilingual singer-songwriter taking her talents to extend a special offering to fans worldwide. Her rendition is a wonderful showcase of talents including vocal dynamics and high key notes that project in crescendo. The official audio is available to stream and download across all digital platforms and is accompanied by a visual element shared to her YouTube Channel.

Listen to audio here: https://li.sten.to/adestefideles

The symbolic carol brings out the magic of the festive season. Janalynn's vocal flair accentuates the festivity vibe and jubilance, infusing her listeners with a sense of peace and harmony. Her bilingual rework of the 18th century hymn invokes the season's tranquility and religious theme with the first verse recorded in Latin which transitions to its English lyrical translations from the second verse onwards. She has displayed her vocal strength and vibrato throughout the track, soaring to the top of her range in the song's conclusion. The third verse significantly comprises of a wide dynamic vocal layer arrangement. The crystalline triad of violins, cello and viola forming the strings section essentially give the track a tone of purity that produces a marvellous effect along with the piano base.

Dr. Janalynn had shared the English version 'O Come All Ye Faithful' a week earlier during this season. This carol is markedly her favourite since the age of 3, also being the one she grew up listening in the Church. She's back with her distinctive voice spreading Christmas cheer amongst her diversified fan following.