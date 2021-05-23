Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Italy Wins 2021 Eurovision Song Contest

Italy's punk-rock rock band Måneskin beat France and Switzerland, and are now set to host next year's contest.

May. 23, 2021  

Italy has been crowned the winner of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest!

Italy's punk-rock rock band Måneskin beat France and Switzerland, and are now set to host next year's contest. It was their third win at the competition, and their first since 1990, CNN reports.

This weekend saw the return of the Eurovision Song Contest, which took place in Rotterdam following its cancellation last year due to the pandemic. This year's three live shows took place May 18, 20, and 22.

The Eurovision Song Contest (French: Concours Eurovision de la chanson), sometimes abbreviated to ESC, is an international song competition organised annually by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) which features participants representing primarily European countries. Each participating country submits an original song to be performed on live television and radio, transmitted to national broadcasters via the EBU's Eurovision and Euroradio networks, with competing countries then casting votes for the other countries' songs to determine a winner.

Eurovision has been held annually (apart from 2020) since 1956, making it the longest-running annual international televised music competition and one of the world's longest-running television programmes.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Nico DeJesus
Nico DeJesus
Dee Roscioli
Dee Roscioli
Krystina Alabado
Krystina Alabado

Related Articles View More Italy Stories
Anna Maria Meo è Stata Eletta Presidente Di Opera Europa Per Il Triennio 202- 2023 Photo

Anna Maria Meo è Stata Eletta Presidente Di Opera Europa Per Il Triennio 202- 2023

BWW Review: HOMMAGE À EDITH PIAF CEST LAMOR QUI FAIT RÊVER al Teatro Arc Photo

BWW Review: HOMMAGE À EDITH PIAF C'EST L'AMOR QUI FAIT RÊVER al Teatro Arciliuto

Edoardo Bennato Will Perform at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in June Photo

Edoardo Bennato Will Perform at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in June

Teatro Carlo Felice Presents May and June 2021 Concert and Opera Programme Photo

Teatro Carlo Felice Presents May and June 2021 Concert and Opera Programme


More Hot Stories For You

  • Stamic Quartet Will Perform at Euroart Prague Festival in June
  • Brejlando Brings 'Take-Away' Theatre to Prague
  • Maxwell String Quartet Will Perform a Concert as Part of the Euroart Prague Festival Next Week
  • The Czech Philharmonic and Kirill Gerstein Perform a Concert This Week in Rudolfinum Dvorak Hall