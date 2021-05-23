Italy Wins 2021 Eurovision Song Contest

Italy has been crowned the winner of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest!

Italy's punk-rock rock band Måneskin beat France and Switzerland, and are now set to host next year's contest. It was their third win at the competition, and their first since 1990, CNN reports.

This weekend saw the return of the Eurovision Song Contest, which took place in Rotterdam following its cancellation last year due to the pandemic. This year's three live shows took place May 18, 20, and 22.

The Eurovision Song Contest (French: Concours Eurovision de la chanson), sometimes abbreviated to ESC, is an international song competition organised annually by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) which features participants representing primarily European countries. Each participating country submits an original song to be performed on live television and radio, transmitted to national broadcasters via the EBU's Eurovision and Euroradio networks, with competing countries then casting votes for the other countries' songs to determine a winner.

Eurovision has been held annually (apart from 2020) since 1956, making it the longest-running annual international televised music competition and one of the world's longest-running television programmes.