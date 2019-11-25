First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Italy Awards!

BWW Regional Awards
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Italy Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Italy:

Miglior attore non protagonista
Federico Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 28%
 Carmine Barbato - GODSPELL - AMTA 22%
 Filippo Francucci - GODSPELL - AMTA 17%

Miglior attore protagonista
Stefano Francabandiera - GODSPELL - AMTA 46%
 Carmine Barbato - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 37%
 Lillo - SCHOOL OF ROCK - PeepArrow - Il Sistina 7%

Miglior attrice non protagonista
Alessandra Mercuri - GODSPELL - AMTA 19%
 Giulia Fagioli - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 19%
 Maria Teresa Viscovo - GODSPELL - AMTA 17%

Miglior attrice protagonista
Erica Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 43%
 Vera Dragone - SCHOOL OF ROCK - PeepArrow - Il Sistina 25%
 Carlotta Sibilla - PETER PAN FOREVER - Show Bees - New Step 10%

Miglior direzione musicale
Grant Martin - GODSPELL - AMTA 45%
 Emanuele Derosas - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 37%
 Emanuele Friello - SCHOOL OF ROCK - PeepArrow - Il Sistina 9%

Miglior partitura (musiche e/o liriche)
Emanuele Derosas / Erica Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 57%
 Emiliano Palmeri (Traduzione liriche) - KINKY BOOTS - Teatro Nuovo 25%
 Simone Martino - LA SIRENETTA DI ANDERSEN - Etherea Omnis - MTDA 7%

Miglior regia/coreografia
Kenneth Avery-Clark - GODSPELL - AMTA 45%
 Martin Loberto / Erica Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 37%
 Maurizio Colombi / Rita Pivano - PETER PAN FOREVER - Show Bees - New Step 6%

Miglior spettacolo (con partitura non originale)
GODPSELL AMTA 74%
 SCHOOL OF ROCK PeepArrow - Il Sistina 12%
 A CHRISTMAS CAROL Compagnia dell'Alba 8%

Miglior spettacolo (con partitura originale)
FAVOLAH Evoluzione Theatre Company 68%
 IL VIAGGIO DI BEMOLLE Sopra Le Righe 10%
 LA SIRENETTA DI ANDERSEN Etherea Omnis - MTDA 8%

Miglior testo
Eleonora Benedetti - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 62%
 Massimo Romeo Piparo (Adattamento italiano) - SCHOOL OF ROCK - PeepArrow - Il Sistina 26%
 Matteo Borghi (Adattamento italiano) - L'ASCENSORE - I perFORMErs 5%

