Women's Performance Community of Jerusalem Talks About Their Transition to Virtual Performances Online

In a recent feature with The Jersualem Post, the Women's Performance Community of Jerusalem highlighted their adaptation to online performances.

The group was just about to begin rehearsals for their production of Whisper Freedom, with a cast of 60-70 people, when the pandemic hit.

Since then, they have taken to the virtual realm to create art and share it with their followers, dubbing their clips as "grid-vids" based on how they appear on screen.

The Women's Performance Community (WPC) of Jerusalem was founded in 2016 by Sharon Katz, Bati Katz, Shifra C. Penkower and Avital Macales, four women who are passionate about people and the performing arts. Understanding that the arts can be a uniting force, they decided to create a platform through which women of diverse backgrounds could meet and express themselves, thus bridging the gap between different communities in greater Jerusalem, and providing women with a safe space to showcase their talents.

